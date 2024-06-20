Shah Rukh Khan shows how to be doting father; holds son AbRam Khan close as they get snapped at Mumbai airport: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan's mere appearance is enough to brighten the day for his fans. On June 20, his admirers received an extra special treat as King Khan was photographed with his young son, AbRam Khan, at the airport. The devoted father consistently delights his fans and followers, and their recent sighting together is yet another testament to that.

Shah Rukh Khan snapped with son AbRam Khan

In the early morning of June 20, 2024, the father-son duo SRK and AbRam Khan were seen at the airport, exuding super style in their casual yet fashionable attire. SRK wore a white shirt paired with cargo pants and a black jacket, with his hair tied back in a man-bun. Meanwhile, the young prince sported a cool and comfortable t-shirt with shorts.

What truly stood out was the father-son moment, with SRK showcasing his role as the coolest dad and setting significant examples. As they exited the car, King Khan affectionately held his young one's hand and guided him through the check-in gates. It was incredibly endearing, and we couldn't help but keep our eyes on them.

Have a look at the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal among others. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Advertisement

Up next, Pinkvilla first reported that King Khan is all set to share screen space for the first time with his daughter Suhana Khan in a movie titled King.

The project is touted to be an action-packed thriller and it will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan with Siddharth Anand. Pinkvilla also revealed that Khan would be portraying the role of a 'Don' named King, which includes some grey shades.

For King, the Dunki actor will sport a long hair look with a faint beard and the makers will be surprising the audience with this avatar once the film goes on floors later this year in September.

ALSO READ: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh twin in black at airport; WATCH how he turns into most caring husband ever