Shah Rukh Khan shows off THESE things other actors in Bollywood do not have

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood currently. He has given us some of the major hits in his career spanning more than 3 decades. In fact, the actor has been a part of some of the most iconic and remarkable films that fans still remember and that has paved a special place in the hearts of everyone. For example, SRK’s film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge alongside Kajol is still running in one of the most popular theatres of Mumbai. Today, as he conducted an ASK SRK session, one of the fans wanted to know the difference between him and other actors in Bollywood and the Pathaan actor’s reply is what caught our attention.

Shah Rukh Khan on what different he has from other actors

Today, Shah Rukh Khan seemed to be in a mood for some ASK SRK session with his fans on Twitter. He was questioned about a lot of things ranging from his new projects, Jawan’s trailer release to information about Dunki. But amidst all this, one of the fan asked King Khan the difference between him and his counterparts. The fan questioned, “What do you have or other actors don't have.” To this, SRK flaunted his list of hit films and replied, “Mere paas DDLJ hai….KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai…Pathan hai…Om Shanti Om hai….ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile in the same ASK SRK session today, Shah Rukh Khan was questioned about his next release Jawan. Answering questions about the same, the Pathan star revealed that he would be watching the film with the director of the film Atlee, tonight. Further, he also spoke about the promotions and quipped that the trailer of the film too will be released very soon.

For the unversed, this film will also star Nayanthara along with Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra. Even Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo for which the actress has already shot with SRK.

