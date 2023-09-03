Shah Rukh Khan shuts down user who asked 'Jawan ka kitna booking corporate hai aur kitna real?'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the massive release of his upcoming film, Jawan. After making a comeback with Pathaan in January this year, the actor is all ready to set the screens on fire yet again. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and others. It will also feature Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Ahead of the release, Shah Rukh, on September 3, hosted Ask SRK on X (formerly known as Twitter) and indulged in a fun-filled chat with his fans. During the interaction, he gave a classy reply to a fan who tried to take a dig at Jawan's advance booking.

Shah Rukh Khan shuts down a fan

Shah Rukh took to his handle and wrote, "4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein. About #Jawan and all things life….let’s do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session." Soon after he announced it, his fans started flooding his tweet with lots of questions. Amongst everyone, a user was seen asking him about the 'corporate booking' of Jawan. The tweet read, "#Jawan ka Kitna Booking Cooperate hai aur Kitna real? #AskSRK." King Khan being King Khan, he shut down the user with his apt reply.

He replied, "Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan." Have a look:

One of the fans also asked, "People are sometimes so mean, rude and full of hatred, How do you manage to remain so calm, humble and loving towards people after all this?" SRK replied, "People are people everyone has their beliefs….but one has to stay with one’s own beliefs and positivity. Be an individual with your own thoughts. #Jawan."

Meanwhile, the Jawan trailer was launched recently and it got fans super excited about the film. Shah Rukh's different and unseen avatars have raised curiosity amongst his fans, especially his bald look. Fans can't wait to see his face-off with Vijay in the film. The highly anticipated film is all set to release on September 7.