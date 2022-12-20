Shah Rukh Khan signs fan-made portrait of his late parents; Internet showers love

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of fans’ hearts and there is no doubt about that. Notwithstanding Box office hits and misses, the actor has been continuously showered with people’s love, respect, and admiration. Take, for instance, the sea of people that gathers outside his bungalow Mannat on his birthday each year. People go to all lengths to express their craze for the Badshaah of Bollywood. One such instance happened recently when a fan made a beautiful portrait of SRK’s late parents. He even got the Pathaan actor to sign an autograph on the portrait! Check it out.

Shah Rukh Khan signs a fan-made painting of his late parents

Recently, a fan account of Shah Rukh shared a picture on social media, that featured the actor about to sign a fan-made painting of his late father Taj Mohhamed Khan, and late mother Lateef Fatima Khan. The fan could not contain his smile as SRK glanced at his artwork. Along with the picture, a caption was added that read, “It must have been an emotionally satisfying & proud moment for the King Of Hearts when a FAN asked for His autograph on this heart-melting painting (sic)”.

The post received thousands of likes and comments in no time as netizens showered love on the beautifully-captured moment. One fan wrote, “Oh wow (crying emojis) Speechless.. but for a son it was being a proud and emotional moment. Beautiful (red heart emoji).” Another user said, “Now you are melting my heart (heart eye emoji)”. A third fan wrote, “World ki best gift h SRK k liye (heart eye emojis)”. Many others dropped heart emoticons in the comments section too.

Take a look: