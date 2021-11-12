‘Shah Rukh Khan sir is just so humble and kind’ K3G child actor Malvika Raaj reminisces

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's child wonder Malvika Raaj is all set to have her debut in Squad, a Zee5 original film. She discussed about how she got the part, filming during the Covid-19 outbreak, and even reminisced on-set moments with King Khan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in an interview with Hindustan Times. Malvika admitted that she 'got carried away' when she commenced modelling, despite the fact that acting was forever her end goal. She exclaimed that she ecstatic when she was offered Squad.

However, when Raaj learned it was an action film, she saw it as a challenge since it was her very first in the genre. Since K3G, the actress has kept herself busy to constantly upgrade herself. She took diction classes, dance classes, and acting classes to enhance her acting skills. She shared her best memories from the K3G sets as well. The K3G experience taught her how to be humble and grounded. “I was so young at the time, I didn’t realise how amazing the experience was to share screen space with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan."

She especially praised SRK who had been very kind and wonderful to her. She reminisced the time when all were eating lunch on set with Shah Rukh Khan there too. When the child actress walked in, he genuinely put down his lunch and got up to greet her. That had a profound effect on Raaj. She cherishes the memory till date. "People don't do that very often, and Shah Rukh sir, being Shah Rukh sir, is simply so amazing and humble," she explained.

Malvika Raaj’s first major film, Squad which also marks Rinzing Denzongpa’s debut, releases today. You can now watch it on Zee5.

Also Read: Squad: Malavika Raaj opens up about her extensive training to master combat action