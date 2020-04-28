Shah Rukh Khan sits patiently as daughter Suhana Khan turns hairstylist for him in a THROWBACK PHOTO

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, fixing his hair in a throwback photo is too cute to be missed; Take a look

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, since everyone is indoors and all film shootings stalled, fans are seeking solace in old and throwback photos of actors on social media and amidst a host of photos and videos, today, we got our hands on a major throwback photo of and Suhana, when Suhana was a little girl. In the photo, which looks like a photo from the sets of a film, SRK is sitting on a chair while Suhana is seen fixing his hair. In the photo, while this Veer Zaara actor is seen sporting a casual look and sitting patiently on his chair, looks cute in shorts and tee as she turns hairstylist for daddy superstar.

Clearly, this photo is decades old since as we speak, Suhana Khan is a grown up girl, and pursuing higher studies in New York and just like all star kids, fans also await Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut and when BFF Ananya Panday was asked about Suhana’s debut, she had said that Suhana will make her debut whenever she wants to. “She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act," Ananya said. Also, when SRK was asked about his daughter’s debut, the superstar had said that she needs to finish her studies before she forays into acting. Well, we know that Suhana has a knack for acting because during her college days, Suhana acted in a couple of plays and also, featured in a small movie directed by her college friends.

Now a few days back, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter and amidst a host of questions, one was a marriage proposal for AbRam. When a Twitter user asked him if he'd be interested in marrying off AbRam to his one-year-old niece who adores his son, SRK replied, “God bless her. She is very pretty.” Also, ever since the debacle of Anand L.Rai’s Zero, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t signed a film, and when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to sign a film, SRK replied, “Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!!.” Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to extend their support towards the various relief funds, Shah Rukh Khan, too, provided 25,000 PPE kits to frontline healthcare workers in Maharashtra to aid them in their fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Also, SRK and his wife, , have given their 4-storey personal office space to be used as a quarantine centre, equipped with essentials for quarantined women, children and elderly.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's throwback photo here:

