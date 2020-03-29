  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan slammed for not contributing towards Covid 19 relief; Fans beg to STOP negativity against him

Shah Rukh Khan is being trolled for not offering any donations to the Coronavirus relief fund. Here's how his fans are supporting him.
11005 reads Mumbai Updated: March 29, 2020 03:57 pm
The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on our daily lives. From the health sector to the economy, India has been affected drastically. Much more than anything, the financial system of the country has crashed down excessively, making it difficult for the Government to provide basic necessities to the needy. Given this situation, on Saturday (March 26), Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi urged people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. Owing to this, many Bollywood, South and TV stars offered their help. Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kapil Sharma, Mahesh Babu, and others pledged enormous amounts to serve to the people to cope up with the COVID-19 scare.

While everyone is hailing these actors to their bit towards the Coronavirus relief fund, Bollywood's Badshah has become the target of the troll army. Yes, SRK is being slammed for not contributing towards COVID-10 funds. Many are raising questions against King Khan for being silent and not offering help, despite being a successful actor. However, these allegations have not gone down well with Raaes actor's fans, who have come to his rescue and are squashing all the baseless claims by others. They have come out in his support to urge people to stop negativity against him. They are trending the hashtag #StopNegativityAgainstSRK on Twitter. 

Take a look at SRK's fans tweets: 

 

Anonymous

Some fake patriot's wild PR tries hard to damage Khans again. First, he donates and uses Modi to promite this and suddenly, trolls come up with how he is a real hero and Khans are diong nothing to help. Just because they are not donating Modi's funds doesn't mean they are not doing anything to help people. If they tell how much money they donated, same trolls lashing them out for doing publicity.

Anonymous

Charity done must never be published if it is done then it's mere show off not charity .
They are few who give and don't say .
Stop shaming what have you done before pointing finger to any ask yourself.
And ask those politicians who make much more money yet do nothing for needy instead make mess

