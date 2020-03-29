Shah Rukh Khan slammed for not contributing towards Covid 19 relief; Fans beg to STOP negativity against him

Shah Rukh Khan is being trolled for not offering any donations to the Coronavirus relief fund. Here's how his fans are supporting him.

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on our daily lives. From the health sector to the economy, India has been affected drastically. Much more than anything, the financial system of the country has crashed down excessively, making it difficult for the Government to provide basic necessities to the needy. Given this situation, on Saturday (March 26), Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi urged people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. Owing to this, many Bollywood, South and TV stars offered their help. , , Kapil Sharma, Mahesh Babu, and others pledged enormous amounts to serve to the people to cope up with the COVID-19 scare.

While everyone is hailing these actors to their bit towards the Coronavirus relief fund, Bollywood's Badshah has become the target of the troll army. Yes, SRK is being slammed for not contributing towards COVID-10 funds. Many are raising questions against King Khan for being silent and not offering help, despite being a successful actor. However, these allegations have not gone down well with Raaes actor's fans, who have come to his rescue and are squashing all the baseless claims by others. They have come out in his support to urge people to stop negativity against him. They are trending the hashtag #StopNegativityAgainstSRK on Twitter.

Take a look at SRK's fans tweets:

The only Indian actor with the maximum number of doctorates for his Charity work and the only Indian actor to receive the UNESCO award for charity Bharat ki Shaan, #StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/rZMyJTVqaP — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) March 29, 2020

He always believes in being silent about his charity & we respect him for that! #StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/Q9E2OMfHZ5 — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 29, 2020

On Armed Forces Flag Day, Shah Rukh Khan comes forward to support our defence forces and Defence Minister lauds his contribution!#StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/kdukEgKiL4 — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 29, 2020

He chooses not to disclose his charity. If people find out its through another source. That is his personal choice. He doesnt deserve all this hate man. Everytime something happens in India people attack him as if hes the president. Shameful#StopnegativityagainstSRK pic.twitter.com/jn6C37CsML — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas) March 29, 2020

Adopted 12 villages in 2012

7 villages in 2010 Donated 25cr for social welfare in 2014 DonatEd 1cr (Chennai floods) Donated 15crs for pulwama martyrs families . Jab desh mein Koi problem huyi wo har baar krta hai .bevjh target mat kro #StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/dBJ5IDqev3 — ਹੰਟਰ ਸਿੰਘ ‏‎‏‎‎ہنٹر سنگھ (@HUNTER__SINGH) March 29, 2020

"What I do as charity or social service is very private & personal to me and I don't share it, specially not on social media " : Shah Rukh Khan#StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/YOLfIQ8HZs — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 29, 2020

Fans of the actor are not only defending him but also asking them to not take a dip in the pool of negativity when positivity is the world requires now. Some of the SRK's ardent followers are putting in all efforts to prove that he is one of the most charitable persons in the world. They're sharing information about his past donations and how he likes to do the good work silently. Well, this is not the first time that the 'Zero' has been subjected to such unabashed trolling. From bashing him over fake donations to Pakistan to doubting his patriotism, SRK has had it all in the past. But, the Jab Harry Met Sejal has said many times that he does need to show his patriotism over his mother nation to anyone.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More