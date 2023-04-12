Shah Rukh Khan snapped in Mumbai shooting for Jawan’s song with Farah Khan; See Pic

After the massive success of Pathaan, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's next couple of films that have been announced. One of them is the much-awaited Jawan which is directed by Atlee and it also stars Nayanthara. The team has been shooting for the film for quite some time now and is reportedly in the last leg of the shooting. Reportedly, SRK is shooting for a song for the film that will be choreographed by Farah Khan and pictures from the set have gone viral.

Shah Rukh Khan’s pic from Jawan’s set goes viral

A fan page on Instagram with the name srkingtr took to their handle and shared a collage of the leaked picture from the sets of Jawan. In the picture, we can see a close-up of Shah Rukh Khan wearing a blue shirt over a white tee and completed his look with sunglasses. In the other picture, we can see Farah Khan who looks busy in the shooting. It was only yesterday when Farah took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her from Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link which was the shoot location of this song. She can be seen wearing a blue coloured oversized shirt over blue denim pants. Her caption made it clear that she was shooting for something.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

After Pathaan, SRK is all set to be seen in Atlee's Jawan. He is currently busy shooting for the film in the city. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Apart from this, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film will be released during Christmas 2023. Fans are excited to see him in both films as they will mark SRK's first collaborations with Atlee and Hirani.

