Shah Rukh Khan spending sleepless nights over son Aryan Khan's bail; Both SRK and Gauri devastated: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been facing trying times as their son Aryan Khan continues to be in jail in the cruise drugs bust case. It has been over a week since his arrest and the star kid was moved to Arthur Road Jail last week along with the other accused. A latest report in India Today reveals that Shah Rukh Khan has been spending sleepless nights over son Aryan's bail.

Both SRK and Gauri Khan are devastated as they did not expect their son to be under custody for so long. Citing a close friend of the family, India Today revealed that the family will also decide on the future course of action for Aryan Khan once he comes back and things settle down a bit.

The source revealed, "It didn’t dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. While the news of the arrest sent shock waves through the industry, SRK immediately sought legal advice on the matter dialling up some of the best experts in the country. Satish Maneshinde was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn’t the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was ‘unmaintainable’ and that news really shook the family."

The source further revealed that though Gauri and SRK can have no contact with Aryan Khan, they have been following up with authorities. "Gauri and SRK make multiple calls through the day to check on his health. Even though there is no direct access to Aryan, information on his well-being is conveyed to the family. There even was a request made to send home-cooked meals and his personal belongings to Aryan."

There have been a steady stream of support from Bollywood including the couple's close friends such as Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others who have visited Mannat. The report suggested that many actors who have reached out have kids of their own and wonder if they could be the next targets.

"This arrest has proved that no one is safe, and it could be any other star son or daughter in the coming days. To live in fear or to have an open social life is a choice that every celebrity kid will have to make,” the source said.

Aryan Khan's next bail plea hearing is now scheduled to be held on 13 October, 2021.

