Shah Rukh Khan spending sleepless nights over son Aryan Khan's bail; Both SRK and Gauri devastated: Report

Updated on Oct 12, 2021 07:21 PM IST
   
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been facing trying times as their son Aryan Khan continues to be in jail in the cruise drugs bust case. It has been over a week since his arrest and the star kid was moved to Arthur Road Jail last week along with the other accused. A latest report in India Today reveals that Shah Rukh Khan has been spending sleepless nights over son Aryan's bail. 

Both SRK and Gauri Khan are devastated as they did not expect their son to be under custody for so long. Citing a close friend of the family, India Today revealed that the family will also decide on the future course of action for Aryan Khan once he comes back and things settle down a bit. 

The source revealed, "It didn’t dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. While the news of the arrest sent shock waves through the industry, SRK immediately sought legal advice on the matter dialling up some of the best experts in the country. Satish Maneshinde was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn’t the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was ‘unmaintainable’ and that news really shook the family."

The source further revealed that though Gauri and SRK can have no contact with Aryan Khan, they have been following up with authorities. "Gauri and SRK make multiple calls through the day to check on his health. Even though there is no direct access to Aryan, information on his well-being is conveyed to the family. There even was a request made to send home-cooked meals and his personal belongings to Aryan."

There have been a steady stream of support from Bollywood including the couple's close friends such as Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others who have visited Mannat. The report suggested that many actors who have reached out have kids of their own and wonder if they could be the next targets. 

"This arrest has proved that no one is safe, and it could be any other star son or daughter in the coming days. To live in fear or to have an open social life is a choice that every celebrity kid will have to make,” the source said.

Aryan Khan's next bail plea hearing is now scheduled to be held on 13 October, 2021. 

Credits: India Today


Comments
Anonymous : Shout out to thali wali aunty
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Swachh bharat begins with bollywood. Time to clean up the gutter big time
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Is this a joke? How is bollywood the victims and under attack.
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Pride always goes before a fall. SRK had become too arrogant thinking no one can touch him. Now without a single decent hit in the past seven years and with Aryan emerging as a jailed druggie, he has crashed back on earth.
REPLY 3 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Sleepless night should have been long before this when you knew family taking drugs. Maybe they can all join him in rehab.
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
Anonymous : They should have thought about it before getting him into drugs. Now why this drama?
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Note to the guy who wants srk to move to dubai-Dubai is known to be very intolerant of drug abuse. Many prescription drugs that are legal in other parts of the world can get you put in jail in Dubai. It is typical for drug offenders to be sentenced to four years in prison and then be deported.
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : To the guy calling indian government gundaraaj do you want the already out of control drug mafia to turn india into columbia. Hush and obey the law
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Past 4 years They didn’t lose any sleep knowing he was using but no they are losing sleep. What a joke.
REPLY 3 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Awesome comment
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Wish Bollywood shared the same sentiments when Sushant was murdered. Nobody played a Hindu card , politically motived cards .But today the whole drug cartel is standing by the khans . What a hypocrisy ? As a parent , I empathize with them but SSR had a family too
REPLY 2 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Better shift the bollywood to Dubai. Indian govt is a mess now with gunda raaj.
REPLY 3 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Bollywood is anyways run by goondas from Dubai .
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Sala where was everyone I Bullywood when SSR died..not a single word and now SRK's son is caught with drugs but everyone is all of a sudden find NCB corrupt..ah the irony
REPLY 8 13 hours ago
Anonymous : How naive were they to think they were untouchable.
REPLY 7 14 hours ago
Anonymous : SRK is seeking help from corrupt Mumbai Police and Thakrey. Bollywood’s doomsday is close
REPLY 8 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Why journalist are not printing document of the charges filed in the court by NCB. Everyone can figure out whether he is targeted or not.
REPLY 4 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Stay strong Shahrukh sir and Gauri ma'am.
REPLY 3 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Aryan paying price of being Shahrukh Khan's son. Privilege comes with a price.
REPLY 4 15 hours ago
Anonymous : I know …… that is why Salman , Sanjay are Scott free
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Take care Shahrukh sir. We love you so much. ~SRKIAN
REPLY 3 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Now SRK and Gauri will hopefully sober up and clean up their acts now that they know they’re not immune from consequences of bad actions
REPLY 10 15 hours ago
Anonymous : "False history gets made all day, any day, the truth of the new is never on the news."
REPLY 2 15 hours ago
Anonymous : You don’t philosophize when the Truth is writ all bold and clear .
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Nice to see this case gets publicity .
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : I feel terrible for SRK and GK, but I disagree that they are 'targeted'. AK admitted that he consumes and planned to consume drugs.. not too long ago, some other Bollywoodians had claimed they were talking about cigarettes in their chats.. and that seemed to have got them off
REPLY 8 16 hours ago
Anonymous : They enjoyed partying all these year now happily accept the consequences.
REPLY 5 16 hours ago
Anonymous : He can't have been detained if there was no reason. Let the law take its own course, so what if he happens to be SRK's son!
REPLY 8 16 hours ago
Anonymous : I agree. And I dont know why these people cant follow the law.
REPLY 6 15 hours ago

