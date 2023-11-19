Shah Rukh Khan spends time with snakes at Isha Ambani’s twins’ birthday party; WATCH inside video

Bollywood celebrities gathered in a joyous union to commemorate the first birthday of Isha Ambani's twins. Many stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, and more, adorned the county-fair inspired soirée dedicated to the significant milestone in the lives of little Aadiya and Krishna. An inside video from the event has recently emerged on the internet, unveiling a captivating moment of King Khan reveling in the festivities, particularly enjoying an intriguing encounter with snakes.

Shah Rukh Khan holds a snake during first birthday celebration of Isha Ambani’s twins

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, along with her husband Anand Piramal, orchestrated a charming birthday bash as their little twins celebrated their first birthday. In a fan-shared video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the party, standing alongside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. SRK sported an effortlessly stylish all-black ensemble, comprising a shirt, matching pants, and sleek black sunglasses.

The video captures a whimsical moment as Anant hands a snake to Shah Rukh, while Radhika playfully guides him on how to handle it, bursting into laughter. Another person delicately drapes a second snake around SRK's neck, leaving the superstar amused by the unexpected turn of events.

Shah Rukh Khan’s professional front

Shah Rukh Khan made a spectacular return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus, kicking off the year with a bang. He made his entry into the spy universe crafted by Aditya Chopra, taking on the titular role in Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. This espionage thriller also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh then embraced a dual role in Atlee's action-packed extravaganza, Jawan, marking his maiden collaboration with the director and lead actress Nayanthara. The actor recently graced another installment in the spy universe with a brief appearance in Tiger 3, sharing the screen with Salman Khan.

As anticipation builds, SRK is now gearing up for the release of Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This cinematic venture, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and others, is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 22 in India.

