Shah Rukh Khan sports a moustache as he grooves to Kajra Re with Gauri Khan & Karan Johar at Armaan’s wedding
Since the past few days, all roads led to the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra as B-town stars graced the wedding to bless the couple. From the mehendi to baraat and shaadi, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding has been one starry affair and yesterday, at the wedding reception of the newlyweds, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, among others, a galaxy of stars were in attendance.
Now thanks to social media, we got our hands on INSIDE VIDEOS from the reception which has Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar groove to the famous song featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Big B- Kajra Re. In the video, we can see SRK sporting a moustache while he along with Gauri and Karan groove to Kajra Re and effortlessly recreate the hook step of the song. Besides, Armaan’s cousins- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor grooved to Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham’s song- Bole Chudiya.
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, among others, a host of B-town stars were in attendance at the wedding reception of Armaan and Anissa. During the wedding celebrations, videos of Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo and Saif Ali Khan dancing in the baraat also went viral on social media.
Wowza! SRK and Gauri burn the dance floor with their killer moves and Karan Johar joins in too!
Kareena, Karisma and Karan dancing to Bole Chudiya at Armaan's reception will brighten up every K3G fan's day!
