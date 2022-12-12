Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Vaishno Devi temple ahead of Pathaan release?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will be released next year, 2023. However, today the makers released the first song of the film. Amid this, a video of Shah Rukh Khan spotted at the Maa Vaishno Devi’s temple on Sunday night has gone viral on social media. In the video, he is not seen clear but fans are speculating that he might have visited the temple to take blessings for his upcoming film Pathaan. Temple visiting:

In the viral video, we can see Shah Rukh is surrounded by his security guards and walking toward the temple. His face is not visible as he is wearing a black hooded jacket. He wore a pair of black glasses so that fans wouldn’t recognize him. To note, earlier this month, the actor was also spotted performing Umrah in Mecca after the Dunki schedule wrap in Saudi Arabia. Several videos and pictures of him had gone viral on the Internet. Take a look at the viral video here:

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan completed a shooting in Saudi Arabia scheduled for Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. A few days ago, he shared a video on his Instagram handle informing his fans that he has wrapped up the Saudi Arabia schedule. "A very big Shukran (Thank you) to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth," the caption read. Work front: Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand. On January 25, 2023, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham’s first film together and will be Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fourth collaboration. He also has Jawan in his kitty.

