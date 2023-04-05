Shah Rukh Khan spotted enjoying paan at NMACC gala; Video goes VIRAL-Watch

Day 2 of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch was a grand affair, and celebrities from all around the world were dressed to the nines for the gala. Hollywood celebs such as Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, Kat Graham, and Bollywood’s A-listers such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others were in attendance. Inside pictures and videos from the event have been surfacing on Instagram. Shah Rukh Khan’s dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at the NMACC gala went absolutely viral. Now, a video shared by German fashion blogger Caroline Daur shows Shah Rukh Khan gorging on paan at the NMACC gala.

Video of Shah Rukh Khan relishing paan at NMACC gala goes viral

German blogger Caroline Daur took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures and videos from the NMACC gala. The first few pictures and videos show Caroline Daur at the event. In one picture, she is seen posing with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The second last video shows Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer and Varun Dhawan set the stage ablaze with their performance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Meanwhile, the last video clip shared by Caroline shows her relishing paan next to Shah Rukh Khan, who is also spotted gorging on paan at the NMACC gala. Shah Rukh is seen in a black kurta, as he relishes paan, and his fans were quick to react on Caroline’s post.

While one fan commented, “Sweets with SRK Living my dreammmm,” while another one commented, “Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, just casually behind you eating from the buffet is the vibe I am living for.” “Omg lucky you taht you are eating with SRK,” read a third comment, while another fan wrote, “Them having paan ,never thought it could happen.” Check out the post below!

