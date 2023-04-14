Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli make it to Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2023; Deepika, Alia pen notes

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is riding high on the success of Pathaan, has another reason to celebrate. On Thursday, Time Magazine revealed the world’s 100 most influential people of 2023 and the list includes Shah Rukh, director S.S. Rajamouli, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge, model Bella Hadid, Beyonce and others too made it to the list. For SRK, his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone penned a beautiful note for him.

'Shah Rukh Khan will be known forever as one of the greatest actors of all time'

Time Magazine featured Shah Rukh in its annual 100 Most Influential People cover. They have used his picture from his appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Deepika, who made her Bollywood debut alongside SRK, wrote a heartfelt note for him. The post read, "I’ll never forget the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan. I had just arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore with one suitcase and a dream. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in his house! I was being considered for a role in a film opposite him. It’s been 16 years since. What makes our relationship special is the love, trust, and respect we have for one another. Shah Rukh Khan will forever be known as one of the greatest actors of all time. But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity. The list goes on …"

She continued, "For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan."

For RRR director SS Rajamouli, actress Alia Bhatt penned a note describing him. She wrote, "He knows the audience he’s serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take. I call him the master storyteller because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together." Alia also recalled asking him for acting advice, to which he had replied, “Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn’t work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you’re doing.”