Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3 is finally happening; Fresh details will leave you EXCITED

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Don: The Chase Begins Again, is one of the most loved films. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the first part was released in 2006. After enjoying the glorious success, the makers released Don 2 in 2011. Both films were highly appreciated by the audience. Everyone is now eagerly waiting for Don 3 to release. Netizens constantly ask Farhan and Shah Rukh about the third part. Now finally, producer Ritesh Sidhwani has spilled the beans on Don 3 and it will surely leave you excited.

Details about Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 revealed

Recently, while speaking to PTI, Sidhawani confirmed that the third part is in the scripting stage. When he was asked about the plot, he said that he is unaware of the details. Ritesh shared, "Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won't do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script...Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don."

Ritesh and Farhan bought the rights to Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film, Don, and remade it with Shah Rukh. It will be interesting to see the twists and turns in Don 3.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for Atlee's Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara in an important role. The film will release on September 7. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline. The superstar will be seen with Taapsee Pannu and the film is slated to hit theatres on Christmas 2023. Apart from these, SRK has a special appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. He will be seen as Pathaan in the film.

On the other hand, Farhan will soon start shooting for his next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa. The highly-anticipated film features Alia Bhatt, Katrina, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The audience is eagerly waiting to see this film as it revolves around a girls' road trip.