Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki teaser to be attached with Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3? Find out

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan who recently featured in back-to-back super-hits this year such as Pathaan and Jawan, is set to be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Now, according to a report, the teaser of Dunki is going to be attached to Tiger 3 in cinema halls all across the world.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki will be attached to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 in cinema halls across the world.

A source told the portal, "Dunki is the next biggest Indian feature film after Tiger 3 and it's the most obvious call to bring out the teaser with this actioner reaching out to a wide section of audience. All it took was a call from SRK to his two friends, Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan." The source also stated that the teaser of Dunki will be screened across the globe with Tiger 3 on the big screen, preparing the audience for a roller coaster journey at Christmas.

The source also mentioned, "The audience can consume it on the small screen first before witnessing the magic unfold on the big screen. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan fans will now get 2 and not 1 reason to watch Tiger 3."

More about Tiger 3 and Dunki

Speaking about Tiger 3, recently, the film’s first track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam was released and it became a fan favorite in no time.

The much-awaited Tiger 3 is set to release on November 12. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Meanwhile, Dunki is the upcoming social comedy-drama featuring leading man Shah Rukh Khan. Now, the highly-anticipated first poster of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial was finally unveiled. The film will hit the screens overseas on December 21, 2023, a day before its release in India.

