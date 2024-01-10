Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki to be submitted for Oscars? Report
Shah Rukh Khan finally joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki. Released a day before actor Prabhas’ Salaar, the two movies locked horns at the box office.
After the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan finally joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki. The movie is still running in theatres and has garnered praise from both cinephiles and critics. Now, reports suggest that the film might be submitted for the upcoming Oscars. Read on to know more.
Rajkumar Hirani might submit Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki for an Oscar award
With Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan explored the comedy genre and succeeded in impressing a section of the audience. While the movie continues to entertain cinephiles on the big screens, a report in Box Office Worldwide suggests that the film might be sent for The Academy Awards aka the Oscars. However, it’s still unclear if the movie will be sent as India’s official nomination or if it will go as an entry in any specific category. If the movie is submitted for the Oscars, it will be SRK’ third film.
The clash between Dunki and Salaar
Since Dunki was released a day before actor Prabhas’ Salaar, the two movies locked horns at the box office. Talking about the clash, Rajkumar Hirani said that even though there’s nothing much that can be done to avoid clashes between films since there are scores of them made every year, at some level, it does affect the business of both films.
Sharing his two cents on it, Salaar director Prashanth Neel told Pinkvilla that they are not trying to compete with one another. “I don't think either of us think like that. I don't think the makers of Dunki think like that, I don't think the makers of Salaar think like that. We are here to survive and we are here to impress the audience. We are here to entertain the audience. We are not here to compete amongst ourselves. This is not a cricket match,” he said in the exclusive interview.
More about Dunki
The comedy-drama film depicts the fatal struggle of youngsters from a small village named Laltu, Punjab who try to immigrate to London for a better life. Produced by SRK and Gauri Khan under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and others.
