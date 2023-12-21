Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki was screened at 5:55 AM at Mumbai's Gaiety for THIS special reason
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has finally released in the theatres today. The FDFS of the film was held at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy at 5:55 AM and the reason is really special. Read on to know!
Shah Rukh Khan’s long-awaited film Dunki has finally hit theaters today, and ardent fans couldn’t be happier. Fans have been celebrating the film's release more like a festival. The film's first show was held at the Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai at 5:55 a.m. But do you know that the timing chosen for the screening is not only special for the fans but also for the superstar Shah Rukh Khan?
Special reason behind Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki's FDFS at 5:55 AM
According to a report published in NDTV, a fan was quoted as sharing the importance of the movie premiere at 5:55 a.m. A fan shared that they’ve been doing this since the release of Pathaan as Gaiety had only 12 p.m. shows before that. However, with Pathaan, the tradition was started, and they always wanted to ‘push’ themselves a little bit more, and then they got a 9 p.m. show for the film, and with SRK’s second release of 2023, they organized a 6 a.m. show.
The fan further explained that they wanted to extend it even more without ‘stretching it too much’ and shared that since they wanted to do something different and go the extra mile, they decided upon having a 5:55 a.m. show instead of a 6 a.m. show. The ardent fan further shed light on the 5:55 a.m. connection with SRK.
She stated, “It is not just because we wanted to do something different, but also because it is Shah Rukh Khan's lucky number. His car's number is also 555. So, we thought, why not integrate that into our show? That is how we came up with the 5.55 am show.”
In conclusion, the fan expressed her gratitude towards the Gaiety Galaxy for being ‘gracious enough’ to let them have a 5:55 a.m. show. She was quoted as saying, “They (Gaiety Galaxy) know that if it is an SRK movie or SRK Universe organizing a show, it is bound to go houseful. They did not have any second thoughts. They have seen during Pathaan and Jawan, so they know Dunki is going to do the same or even more.”
Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and the director Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and others in pivotal roles.
