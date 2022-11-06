Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan lands in legal trouble, Tamil producer accuses of plagiarism: Report

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is currently hitting the headlines after a Tamil producer named Manickam Narayanan filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) accusing the makers of the movie of plagiarism. He said that Jawan is a copy of Vijayakanth’s 2006 movie Perarasu. According to the Times Of India, the report further suggests that TFPC board members will be investigating the complaint after November 7, 2022, and reportedly Manickam Narayanan owns the rights to the story.

In Perarasu, Vijayakanth essays a dual role as Perarasu and Ilavarasu, twin brothers. SRK will also reportedly be seen in a double role in the Atlee film. However, it has not been confirmed by the makers of Jawan yet. The film also features Tamil actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Priyamani. Jawan marks Atlee's first directorial venture in Bollywood. The movie is all set for release in theatres on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Jawan

In June, this year, Shah Rukh unveiled the first posters of Jawan and called it a special project. The announcement was also accompanied by a one-and-a-half-minute video. Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.