Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan lands in legal trouble, Tamil producer accuses of plagiarism: Report
Shah Rukh Khan will be collaborating for the first time ever with Atlee for Jawan. Now, a Tamil producer named Manikam Narayanan has accused the makers of plagiarism.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is currently hitting the headlines after a Tamil producer named Manickam Narayanan filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) accusing the makers of the movie of plagiarism. He said that Jawan is a copy of Vijayakanth’s 2006 movie Perarasu. According to the Times Of India, the report further suggests that TFPC board members will be investigating the complaint after November 7, 2022, and reportedly Manickam Narayanan owns the rights to the story.
Jawan accused of plagiarism
In Perarasu, Vijayakanth essays a dual role as Perarasu and Ilavarasu, twin brothers. SRK will also reportedly be seen in a double role in the Atlee film. However, it has not been confirmed by the makers of Jawan yet. The film also features Tamil actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Priyamani. Jawan marks Atlee's first directorial venture in Bollywood. The movie is all set for release in theatres on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Shah Rukh Khan talks about Jawan
In June, this year, Shah Rukh unveiled the first posters of Jawan and called it a special project. The announcement was also accompanied by a one-and-a-half-minute video. Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.
Shah Rukh Khan work front
Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has two exciting movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan wherein he will be sharing the screen again with Deepika Padukone. The movie will also feature John Abraham as a lead antagonist and will be released on January 25 next year. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.
ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares first look poster of Atlee’s action entertainer: Teaser is just tip of iceberg