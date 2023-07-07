Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Trailer Runtime and Certification REVEALED; Details inside

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and the film took the box-office by storm, and smashed a number of records. Now, King Khan is gearing up for his next film, Jawan, whose trailer is all set to release soon. While the date of the trailer release is yet to be announced, it is being reported that the Jawan trailer will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7. Meanwhile, there is an update for fans about the trailer, as the details about Jawan trailer’s runtime and its certification are out!

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Trailer Runtime and Certification REVEALED

As revealed on the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) website, the trailer of Jawan has a runtime of 2 minutes and 15 seconds. The trailer has also received a U/A certificate. While the release date of Jawan trailer isn't officially known, the trailer will be attached to the prints of Mission Impossible 7, which is slated to release in theatres on July 12.

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan will see Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra. As per reports, the film will have and cameos by Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt.

Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will hit the theatres on September 7.

