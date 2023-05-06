Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s release pushed to mid-September because of THIS reason

After the release and massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting for his next release Jawan. This film is directed by Atlee and it will also star Nayanthara in a pivotal role. Well, the first look of the film has already created a lot of hype and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release. But, unfortunately, the release of the film seems to be getting pushed every day. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Jawan’s release date has been pushed from June 2, 2023, as the team needs more time to complete the visual effects. But now the latest reports suggest that this film will be released in September.

Jawan to release in September

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, sources close to Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan have informed that the film has been delayed further from a June release and now it will be a mid-September release. The sources further add that Shah Rukh Khan has informed Atlee about his decision to bring the film in September 2023, to get a clear run till the release of Salaar. The date was pushed reportedly in order to maintain a proper gap between Jawan and Animal. "Shah Rukh Khan wants to come in a clear window and not be one of the many in the crowd. He is a lion by heart and wants things to be in his focus. He believes September will do justice to the release of Jawan," the source informed the entertainment portal. Jawan is directed by Atlee and stars Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupati.

Sanjay Dutt reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in this film for an action-packed cameo. The scene is said to be a big action sequence forming an integral part of the film’s narrative. The makers wanted Sanjay to do this role as they were looking for someone who has a great screen presence.

