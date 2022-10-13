Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's music is 'definitely gonna blow up,' says composer Sheykhar Ravjiani

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the big screen with Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which is slated to release next year. It is one of the highly-anticipated films. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie happens to be an action entertainer. In March, this year, the makers unveiled the teaser promo of the film and ever since the video announcement of the film was dropped, fans have been excited about SRK’s return. Pathaan has been shot in several locations in Mumbai, Spain as well as Dubai.

Now, Pathaan's music composer Sheykhar Ravjiani recently updated fans about the music of Shah Rukh Khan's film. Sharing a picture of himself from the studios, he tweeted: "Back to the musicverse of #pathaan and the electrifying power of @iamsrk. It’s definitely gonna blow up! It’s positively going to get you off the floor! Need I say more? #vishalandsheykhar @VishalDadlani @kumaarofficial #siddharthanand @yrf" Vishal Dadlani replied, “Todu gaane hai, jisne bhi sune hain sab aisa hi kehte hain. Baaki, aap tak pahunche tab aap mujhe zaroor bataaiyyega."

About Pathaan

Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Meanwhile, The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor and Deepika will be collaborating for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. Pathaan marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and John.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, apart from Pathaan, he will be seen next in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. This mark King Khan's first collaboration with the 3 Idiots director and will also feature Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Not just that, the Om Shanti Om actor will also feature in Atlee's much-anticipated movie, Jawan with Nayanthara in the lead.

