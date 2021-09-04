Shah Rukh Khan starts 10 day shoot in Pune for Atlee's next alongside Nayanthara

Actor has been absent from celluloid for a couple years now. However, in the recent past, his collaboration with Atlee has garnered tremendous buzz in the industry. Now, it appears that the shooting of the movie has kick-started in full swing. Reportedly, a 10-day filming schedule in Pune has commenced with Nayanthara.

As reported by the Times of India, sources say that after 10 days the crew will move to Mumbai for another schedule. However, Shah Rukh Khan post completing his brief appearance, will move on with other professional commitments while Atlee continues to shoot with other cast members. Pinkvilla has also exclusively learnt that actor Priyamani also plays a pivotal role in the film and has joined the film cast in Pune.

“Priyamani plays a key role in the narrative of the film and will be joining Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the Pune schedule of the film. She is already in the city and all charged up to commence her work on this yet untitled action-packed entertainer,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the other crew members include Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. “There are many more surprises in terms of casting which will be revealed in the months to follow,” the source added.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen alongside and in Zero. After taking a small hiatus, he is back again and currently has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. Rumour mills also has it that Shah Rukh Khan will soon fly to Europe for the shooting of Pathan with and John Abraham. Besides this, the actor also will make a brief appearances in projects including Laal Singh Chadhha, Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan & Nayanthara gear up to start Atlee’s film in Pune