Shah Rukh Khan starts shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in Madh Island; Everything you need to know

Ever since we saw Salman Khan’s power-packed cameo in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, fans have been jumping with joy. It is always a visual treat for the fans to watch the two Khans together. Even before the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star appeared in Pathaan, reports were rife that even SRK will have a cameo in Tiger 3. And now after Pathaan released, it is confirmed that King Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 in a brief role. Well, a lot of reports talking about the massive set that is going to be built for the special action scene came out but now we have our hands on some details about the same. Scroll down to know about it.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for their scene in Tiger 3

According to reports in Etimes, it is said that Shah Rukh Khan has finally arrived on the set of Tiger 3 to shoot for his cameo with Salman Khan. The palatial set for the special scene is built in Madh Island. The reports further add that heavy security has been arranged on the sets so that non of the things leaked from the sets. Also, a budget worth crores has been dedicated to this sequence and the shoot will go on for 7 days. A source close to the set reveals, “The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline-pumping action sequence in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs. 35 crores to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible.”

Tiger 3 features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 features Katrina Kaif in her loved character of Zoya whereas Emraan Hashmi is the latest addition to this universe playing the arch enemy of Tiger. Buzz is, he plays the role of an ISI agent, who is termed to be the Tiger of Pakistan. The Tiger x Pathaan sequence for Tiger 3 is expected to be shot over a period of 10 to 12 days in Mumbai. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.