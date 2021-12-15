Shah Rukh Khan staying on top of his fitness with strict diet and workout for Pathan's next schedule.

Shah Rukh Khan's busy shoot schedule post the second wave hit a roadblock when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a narcotics case. At the time, SRK was shooting for his actioner Pathan. The film came to a standstill as the actor stayed in Mumbai and the Spain schedule of Pathan was cancelled.

Now, according to a latest report in India Today, Shah Rukh is gearing up to return to the sets of Pathan. The Spain schedule is set to take place in the near future and the actor is prepping from tthe comfort of his own home. The report revealed that SRK is staying on the top of his fitness game and maintaining a strict diet.

A source revealed, "SRK has been following a diet and working out in Mannat to get back in shape for Pathan. The next schedule also requires a few action scenes and for that he’s been pumping some iron." Deepika Padukone is also expected to join Kingh Khan on Pathan's next schedule.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that SRK's diet and workout had gone for a toss when his son Aryan was arrested. “It was a difficult period for Shah Rukh Khan and the family, and in that phase the superstar was completely involved in the legal aspects letting go off all professional commitments. His diet plan and fitness regime had also gone for a toss in those 30 to 40 days resulting in loss of muscles too. Now with things finally better, Shah Rukh has resumed work on his physique as both Pathan and Atlee’s next feature him in a larger-than-life avatar," the source had told Pinkvilla earlier.

