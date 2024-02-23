Shah Rukh Khan steals hearts of fans and celebs at WPL 2024; strikes signature pose with WPL Queens

Shah Rukh Khan has taken social media by storm with his performance at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony today. The second season of Women’s Premier League has kickstarted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and everyone is busy discussing the latest happenings of the event. Within a few hours of the event getting started, King Khan was trending big time on Twitter because fans couldn't stop raving about his charismatic presence. One moment from the event that has caught everyone's attention is how SRK shared a magical moment with the Queens of WPL 2024 (captains of the 5 teams).

Shah Rukh Khan strikes a magical pose with Queens of WPL 2024

Shah Rukh Khan knows how to make every event magical with his charm. He does it so effortlessly that it's unbelievable. The superstar has now set social media on fire by posing with WPL 2024 queens - Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Alyssa Healy in his signature style. Minutes after the telecast, the moment went viral on social media with fans cherishing it globally.

Shah Rukh Khan never leaves a chance to make his female fans happy

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his magical vibe but when it comes to making his female fans happy, he loves to go out of his way. King Khan's look for today's event is also something that will bring a shine to every female fan's eyes.

As SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani took to Instagram and shared his look, the fans started posting mushy comments. Even celebs couldn't control themselves from dropping their reactions.

Actress Anjana Sukhani commented, "Ok that’s it now I can leave the world after this hotness. he is LIT" followed by multiple fire emojis. Warda Nadiadwala wrote, "Respectfully phewwww phewwwww (Whistlessa)"

From Shahid Kapoor to Tiger Shroff, more Bollywood stars attend WPL 2024

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, more stars like Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kartik Aaryan also arrived to perform at the star-studded event and to support their favorite teams.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan had a historic 2023 as his two films Pathaan and Jawan did record-breaking business at the box office. His third film of the year Dunki also proved to be a success.

He will be next seen in Pathaan 2, the 8th film of YRF Spy Universe.