Shah Rukh Khan steals the limelight at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's post wedding party; PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially mister and missus and we absolutely can’t keep calm. The two got hitched on 14th April after 5 years of dating. Their gorgeous wedding pictures have been going viral everywhere and how! They looked so blissfully in love in their pictures and we are obsessed with them. Now, the newlyweds hosted a party for all their industry colleagues and friends. Just a few minutes ago, we spotted our dearest King Khan in his car. While we couldn't see his face, he reached the venue to cheer for Ranbir and Alia.

We managed to get a very brief glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan as he arrived in his car. Curtains covered the car windows. Moreover, the car was surrounded as people waited to get a glimpse of SRK. Meanwhile, apart from Shah Rukh, we also spotted other notable celebrities. Of course, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni arrived in style at the venue and stole our hearts. On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia's best friend, Ayan Mukerji was also there to bedazzle his friends' party.

Take a look at the PICS:

Meanwhile, just on Saturday morning, Newlywed Alia Bhatt dropped the first pics of their Mehendi function and we are swooned by the stunning clicks of the celebrations. The couple was seen lost in love as they hugged each other in the pictures. There is also a photograph of Ranbir Kapoor holding a picture of his late father, Rishi Kapoor. As soon as the pictures were released on social media, fans started showering love in the comments section.

