Shah Rukh Khan stood by scared female crew, recalls Prahlad Kakkar; hails Amitabh Bachchan's punctuality

Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his amiable personality and sincere connections with his crew, has consistently been a people's person. His polite and considerate attitude, especially towards women, is the reason he holds a special place in the hearts of women from every generation. Narrating a particular incident on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, advertising guru Prahlad Kakkar shared how the actor, during an ad shoot, proactively intervened to prevent any frustration directed at the crew.

Shah Rukh Khan intervened to shield the female crew from Prahlad Kakar's wrath

Prahlad fondly reminisced about a memorable experience working with Shah Rukh Khan during a noodle commercial shoot. He had meticulously chosen bowls that matched the noodles—yellow on the inside and red on the outside. However, there was a hiccup when the crew misplaced the selected bowls just as they were about to start the shoot. Prahlad, eagerly awaiting the shot, found himself bowl-less when they brought some other ones, which he rejected, causing a bit of a commotion, and everyone started hiding.

In the midst of this, Shah Rukh Khan went backstage, gathered all the girls who were anxiously trying to find a place to hide, and reassured them, saying, "Don't worry." Then he approached Prahlad and said, "It's okay. It doesn't matter what bowls you use, as long as the noodles are right."

Prahlad Kakkar also had the opportunity to collaborate with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and couldn't help but praise the actor's remarkable punctuality. Recollecting their work together, Prahlad mentioned that they would step onto the sets just 15 minutes late, which is considered excellent in the industry. To his surprise, he would find Amitabh sitting there, fully prepared with makeup on, engrossed in reading a newspaper.

Describing the experience, Prahlad humorously shared that his first line on those days would always be an apology. He would spend the rest of the day repeatedly saying, "Sorry, sorry, sorry."

When asked about giving retakes to Amitabh, Prahlad revealed a simple strategy: "Don't tell him anything directly; just say, 'Sir, can we try this again with a little nuance?'"

On the professional front, King Khan's upcoming film Dunki is set to release in December, while Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for Kalki 2898AD and Thalaivar 170.

