Shah Rukh Khan stopped by customs officials at Mumbai airport; Find out why

Shah Rukh Khan today was stopped by customs officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. As per the reports, he was stopped after covers of expensive watches were recovered from his possession. The actor has landed in Mumbai from Sharjah, UAE, where he had gone as a guest of honour for the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022. The other media sites have mentioned that he had covers of luxury watches worth Rs 18 lakh with him.

Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai airport:

Times Now reports mention that Shah Rukh Khan had to pay a penalty custom duty of Rs 6.83 lakh, following which he was allowed to proceed with his exit from the airport. This is not the first time that the superstar has been stopped at Mumbai airport. In 2011, he was interrogated by a team of customs officials for carrying excess baggage and not declaring foreign goods and was fined Rs 1.5 lakh.