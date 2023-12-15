Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan attend AbRam's Annual Day program at school

Bollywood celebrities took a break from their hectic routines to participate in the annual day event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan, was seen at AbRam's school.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan spotted at AbRam’s school

Today on December 15, an annual day was organized at Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter-actor Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan arrived at their son AbRam’s school for the event.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black suite paired with white shirt and looked extremely charming. Suhana donned a white sharara set and Gauri Khan on the other hand was dressed in a pink and white kurta set as they entered inside the school.

TAKE A LOOK:

Shah Rukh Khan safeguards daughter Suhana Khan during Shirdi temple visit

On December 14, Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. Videos capturing the moment showed the father-daughter pair seeking blessings at the revered temple. Meanwhile, online users were impressed by King Khan's protective demeanor towards his daughter.

In a video, Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan are seen walking within the temple grounds. The Dunki star held his daughter from behind, showing his protective nature by placing his hands on her shoulders to shield her from the crowd. The actor walked alongside a sizable security team.

Advertisement

TAKE A LOOK:

About Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in important roles. Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal also play crucial characters in the movie. The release date was playfully disclosed in April via a video on the makers' social media handle. In the video, SRK commended the director's work, and in response, the director offered him the film.

Hirani, along with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, has penned the script for the film. It is jointly produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The storyline revolves around the concept of illegal immigration, particularly through a method known as the Donkey Flight, creating significant online excitement since its revelation. The movie has been filmed in various locations across India and globally, and it is set to hit theaters on December 22, coinciding with Christmas.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan protects daughter Suhana Khan from crowd during Shirdi temple visit; Internet is impressed