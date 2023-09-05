Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Tirupati temple ahead of Jawan release-VIRAL video

After the humongous success of Pathaan earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of his next film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The excitement for the film is definitely sky-high, and it is all set to release in theatres in two days. Last night, a video of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at Tirupati surfaced on social media. Now, another video of Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, and co-star Nayanthara offering prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati has gone viral!

Shah Rukh Khan visits Tirupati with daughter Suhana Khan, Jawan co-star Nayanthara

A video posted by ANI on Twitter shows Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, and his manager Pooja Dadlani at the temple. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara, and her husband Vignesh Shivan were also seen with them. SRK donned a cream mundu, a kurta, and a matching stole with a golden border. Meanwhile, Suhana opted for a simple look and was seen in an all-white salwar kameez. Nayanthara and Vignesh were also seen in white outfits as they visited the temple. SRK was seen blowing flying kisses to the devotees and waving at them as he was exiting the temple after offering prayers.

Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, in August, ahead of Jawan's audio launch in Chennai, Shah Rukh was seen seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah Rukh Khan has been extremely busy promoting Jawan, and after the audio launch event in Chennai, he jetted off to Dubai for the Jawan trailer launch at the Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

About Jawan

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with director Atlee. It also marks Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist, while the ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others. Additionally, actress Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance. Jawan will be released in theatres on 7th September 2023.

