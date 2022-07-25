Shah Rukh Khan sums up Deepika Padukone's Pathaan look in 3 words; Twitterati call her 'Beautifully badass'

Deepika Padukone fans are having quite an exciting Monday as her motion poster from Pathaan has been shared on social media by Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan, one of the most anticipated films of 2023 that will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to big screens after Zero, has been the talk of the town since its announcement came. On Monday, Shah Rukh, Deepika and John Abraham shared a motion poster featuring the actress in a badass avatar with a gun. King Khan only summed up his thoughts about Deepika's poster in 3 words.

Shah Rukh Khan on Deepika Padukone's Pathaan poster

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh shared Deepika's motion poster and wrote, "Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more!Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." When he shared the video, King Khan wrote, "She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan." Actor Jaideep Ahlawat also took to comment section and dropped 3 heart emoticons on Deepika's poster from Pathaan.

Fans love Deepika Padukone's motion poster from Pathaan

In the poster, Deepika is seen with an injury on her forehead. She is also seen pointing a gun at the camera and her badass look impressed netizens. A fan wrote, "Beautifully badass!" Another loved the look and wrote, "Omg.... what a look...so suprised." A Deepika fan also wrote, "Deepika Padukone in pathaan. Fierce! Bold! Badass! Mass."

Pathaan is set to release in January 2023

Recently, when Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in Bollywood, King Khan spoke to his fans on an Instagram live session. Shah Rukh talked about how much he loved his long hair look in the film. However, he revealed the only weird thing about it. He said, "The only weird thing about the hair look was that many times, Deepika and I had the same hairstyle in the scene. So we had to start discussing. This is perhaps the first time in a movie that I had to discuss with my co-actress ‘what hairstyle are you having so that I don’t copy the same’. So that was nice and I miss it now. It did take about a year and a half to grow them, so hopefully when we make part 2 of Pathaan, if you like Part 1 of Pathaan then I will grow them back again."

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika and John, Pathaan is all set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023. The teaser had dropped a while back and featured only a glimpse of SRK as Pathaan along with Deepika and John. Later, a poster of Shah Rukh Khan also was released by the makers. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is being backed by Yash Raj Films.

Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan reveals the ‘only weird thing’ about Pathaan look: Deepika Padukone & I had…