Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol are 'angels'; Mika Singh praises actors amid Jawan and Gadar 2 box office success

Despite being called the ‘King of romance’, Shah Rukh Khan is entertaining fans with his action-packed performance in Jawan. After creating so much buzz and excitement around the film over months, the action-thriller movie directed by Atlee Kumar has finally hit theatres worldwide. Since morning, social media has been abuzz with positive reviews from his fans and critics alike who call it the ‘superhit’ film of 2023. The SRK-Nayanthara movie had a dhamakedaar opening on the first day of its release with around 5.57 lakh tickets sold, surpassing the record of Badshah Khan’s last blockbuster movie Pathaan.

Mika Singh showers praises on Shah Rukh Khan

Indian singer and music director Mika Singh is also among the scores of people who have been impressed by King Khan’s action-packed performance, his charisma, and his dance movies in Jawan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the playback singer penned a post praising Shah Rukh Khan and his performance in the movie. Mika Singh wrote, “Baap baap hi hote hain, this is exactly what @iamsrk Saab has proved. First with #Pathan and now with #Jawan. He’s rocking everywhere!”

Singh also took the opportunity to praise Sunny Deol for giving a blockbuster hit like Gadar 2. Calling both SRK and Deol ‘angels’, Singh further wrote, “We really needed some Angels to save Bollywood cinemas, and the two Lions came to save the day. @iamsunnydeol bhaaji and @iamsrk bhaaji chha gaye.”

More about Jawan

In the commercial entertainer, the Darr actor can be seen sharing screentime with Nayanthara (in her Hindi film debut), Vijay Sethupathi (who plays the antagonist), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Eijaz Khan, Riddhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among many other stars. Deepika Padukone is making a cameo appearance in the movie.

In an earlier interview, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma had called Atlee’s Jawan a ‘seeti-taaliyaan wali’ mass entertainer film. Going by fan reactions, the movie was met with several moments that forced the audience to get up from their seats and laud the SRK lead film. The ecstatic fans queued outside movie theaters in the wee hours to buy the movie tickets and the energy it was met with on the first day of its release is phenomenal. The amount of love that Shah Rukh Khan and his movie are receiving reflects how big of a Bollywood star he is.

