Shah Rukh Khan supports PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ against Coronavirus; Says ‘Be safe & healthy’

Shah Rukh Khan came out in support of PM Narendra Modi’s move of ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, 2020 to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. SRK also urged people to stay safe and healthy amid the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has come out to be one of the biggest health scares for the world and now, the outbreak in India has raised alarm among people. A day back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and highlighted a few ways in which we can prevent the spread of Coronavirus. One of the things PM Modi called for was a ‘Janta Curfew’ and this move was lauded by several stars. Now, has also come out in support of PM Modi’s move and has tweeted about it.

Shah Rukh took to social media and tweeted PM Narendra Modi’s nation address. SRK mentioned that it's important to Self Quarantine and to follow the Janta curfew that has been called for by PM Modi. Shah Rukh went on to mention that to stop the spread of the COVID 19 virus, people need to slow down time and also need to reduce any social interactions to the least. The Zero star lauded PM Modi’s move for curfew on March 22, 2020, urged people to stay safe.



Also Read|Coronavirus Crisis: PM Narendra Modi announces Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020; Asks people not to step out

He wrote, “It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all.” The King Khan also urged people to stay healthy and be safe amidst the spread of the virus.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet:

It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all. https://t.co/MhC86Zvqg0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

Shah Rukh’s tweet comes after several other stars like , , Amitabh Bachchan, and others also rooted for the Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020 from 7 Am to 9 Pm. Coronavirus cases in India have reached 209 and are increasing with every minute. Several states have announced shutdowns of malls, restaurants, theatres and also have reduced social gatherings to bare minimum.

Credits :Twitter

Read More