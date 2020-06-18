Shah Rukh Khan & Sushmita Sen’s Main Hoon Na gets a COVID twist and fans demand a sequel; Watch

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will next be seen in web show Aarya and it will also feature Chandrachur Singh and Sikandar Kher

Till date, whenever we talk about Sushmita Sen, we can’t help but talk about Sushmita as the glamorous chemistry teacher in starrer Main Hoon Na and today, fans of Sushmita took to social media to give a COVID twist to a scene from the film wherein everyone is seen wearing a mask. An overwhelmed Sushmita Sen took to social media to share the video, and alongside the video, she wrote, “why fear when I am near” Mask hain na!!! #mainhoonnaa #sharing #aforward #publicmessage I love you guys!!!!”

Well, soon after, fans of SRK and Sushmita left comments demanding a sequel to the film, and well, we wish too that the makers of Main Hoon Na plan a sequel to the film. Sushmita Sen is all set to make her comeback to movies and to begin with, she will be seen in web show- Aarya. Prior to the lockdown, Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan for Aarya and due to the lockdown, during a Live interaation, the actress revealed that she has been dubbing for the show at her house. Talking about the web show, it is directed by Neerja fame director Madhvani and post the trailer release, he took to Twitter to pen a note for Sushmita and thank her for being part of the show as he wrote, “A journey spanning 9 years & efforts from numerous people allows me to bring to you: #AARYA! It wouldn't have been possible without #RamMadhvaniFilms, @EndemolShineIND, @DisneyplusHSVIP & #AmitaMadhvani. Thanks to @thesushmitasen for so rightly embodying the spirit of AARYA…”

Besides Sushmita Sen, Aarya also features Chandrachur Singh and Sikandar Kher. On the personal front, she is in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl.

