Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu recall shooting in real jail during Dunki: 'Those criminals were dangerous'

As the release of the film Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, approaches, the cast shared a captivating video with behind-the-scenes moments, contributing to the anticipation of the movie. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Rajkumar Hirani opened up on shooting in real jail.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu recall shooting Dunki in real jail

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan posted a snapshot from their London shoot. The image captured Taapsee Pannu in a bridal outfit, Shah Rukh Khan in a tuxedo, and both of them in a jail set, with Rajkumar Hirani guiding the scene. Recalling the filming of that particular scene, Rajkumar Hirani remarked, “This is a jail scene. When I used to see English films, I used to think, their jail is different from ours. I thought if I get a chance, I would like to shoot in their jail. And that dream got fulfilled. That was a real jail and prisoners were also there.”

Shah Rukh Khan chimed in and added, “Those criminals were dangerous.” Taapsee Pannu then mentioned that the structure where they were filming had people inside, and intermittently, those individuals were looking out from the windows and shouting. Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious response and said, “I thought they were fans.”

Advertisement

Rajkumar Hirani reveals Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki's origin story

In the same video posted by Red Chillies Entertainment, Raju Hirani talked about the idea behind Dunki. He noted the prevalence of houses in Jalandhar, Punjab, where cement plane structures adorn rooftops. He explained that in that region, it's customary to place a cement plane when a family member travels to the US or Canada. Captivated by this tradition, Hirani began his investigation, which ultimately inspired Dunki.

More about Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki is a collaborative project with Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and co-written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. Despite a prior offer from Hirani, their collaboration finally materializes in this film. The cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kocchar, Anil Grover, and Jyoti Subhash apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Dunki delves into the theme of the Donkey flight, revolving around the illegal transportation of people to destinations like the US or Canada. The movie is set to hit theaters on December 21st, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between Hirani and SRK.

So far, the team has released several songs from the film, including Lutt Putt Gaya, O Mahi, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, and Banda. The promotional strategy with 'Dunki drop' has successfully captured the interest of the viewers.

ALSO READ: Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani reveals Sham Kaushal was ‘concerned’ about filming action sequences with Vicky Kaushal