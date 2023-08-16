Shah Rukh Khan takes credit for Suhana Khan's dimple as he reacts to Gauri's 'life has come full circle' post

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most adored star kids in town. She has always been in the limelight and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Suhana is all set to follow her dad's footsteps and venture into acting. This year, she will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Ahead of the release, Suhana was recently seen attending a book launch event in the city with her mother. Interestingly, Gauri, on Wednesday, shared a video of Suhana and recalled attending the first-ever book launch even with SRK. Now, Shah Rukh has reacted to her post with a sweet message.

Gauri Khan recalls attending first ever book launch event with Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri, who is quite active on social media, shared a video and a picture of Suhana from the event and penned a beautiful note on how 'life has come full circle' for her. She tweeted, "The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching Suhana speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle!"

A while ago, King Khan reacted to Gauri's post in his unique style. He credited Gauri for doing so well for Suhana, AbRam and Aryan Khan. But the actor took credit for Suhana's dimple. He replied, "Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!" Have a look:

Shah Rukh is often seen hyping his kids' achievements and milestones. Recently, when Suhana bagged her first international brand endorsement, he was seen showering love on her. He also went on to call her 'well spoken' since it was her first media interaction too.

Meanwhile, Suhana will be seen making her debut alongside Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The trailer of The Archies was launched recently and netizens expressed excitement about watching the film. It will be released on Netflix soon.

