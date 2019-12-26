Shah Rukh Khan takes help from AbRam to wish fans on Christmas; SRK REVEALS he was busy being Santa Claus' elf

Shah Rukh Khan was late to the Christmas party but he has made sure to pen a sweet Christmas wish. The actor, who was MIA on social media all day yesterday, took to the social media platform to shower his fans with love at Christmas.

has been MIA on social media. The actor, who always makes sure to wish on every occasion, was nowhere to be seen on Christmas 2019. While it is unclear where he was busy, the Zero star came out of hiding and took to social media to wish his fans for Christmas, even though he's a day late. The superstar wished his fan with a fan edit of his youngest son AbRam wearing a Santa hat. The actor acknowledged his absence on Christmas and revealed he was busy helping Santa Claus.

SRK said he was helping Santa "arrange gifts for the kids." Which is why he did not have the time to wish his fans. "Was tied up with helping ‘Santa’ arrange gifts for the kids. So didn’t get time to wish you all a Merry Christmas. May all of you find maximum happiness in wotever source of happiness you have. Lov to everyone," he wrote while sharing AbRam's picture. He also thanked the fan who made the edit. "PS.:Thks for this edit...Santa appreciates all the help he can get."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Christmas 2019 Instagram post below:

The original pictures of AbRam were shared by earlier today. She took to Instagram and shared a couple of adorable photos of the star kid. The pictures proved that AbRam was born to face the camera. Check out the photos below:

Shah Rukh has been laying low lately. While his wife was spotted attending Zoya Akhtar's Christmas bash yesterday, SRK chose to give the party a skip.

