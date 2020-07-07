Shah Rukh Khan in talks with Varun Dhawan to star as the lead in one of his productions? Here’s what we know

As per the latest report of a daily, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to work post the COVID 19 pandemic in full force. The actor has been reading several scripts for his productions and for one of them, may be in talks with Varun Dhawan.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, actors from Bollywood have been making the most of their time by prepping for their upcoming projects. For , it has reportedly been a time during which he has been reading scripts for his production house. Now, as per a recent report, King Khan may also be in talks with for a project of his for the role of a lead. While SRK has been spending time at home and it has been a while since fans saw him on screen, it is reported that the actor may soon return to work post lockdown.

As per a recent report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh has reportedly used his time to hear and read several scripts, not just for himself but for his production. While Shah Rukh is already producing a film starring Abhishek Bachchan, titled Bob Biswas, it is reported that some of his production projects need younger talent and hence, his Dilwale co-star Varun may be in line for a project with him. As per the report, Shah Rukh plans to roll several production projects post the pandemic subsides.

A source told the daily, “He has also been reading scripts for his production house and plans to roll with multiple films once the pandemic is behind us. Some of the projects require young talent and he is in talks with his Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan to play the lead in one of his productions. Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan is already on the floors."

Meanwhile, a few days back, Shah Rukh was also spotted in the balcony of Mannat while shooting for a project. That surely left fans of the actor excited. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero with and . Reportedly, he will be seen next in Rajkumar Hirani’s next which is a social comedy on immigration. For the same, reportedly, Shah Rukh may be travelling between Punjab and Canada. He has also shot for a cameo in the and starrer Brahmastra.

