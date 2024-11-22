Shah Rukh Khan taught Suhana and Ananya Panday healthy competition, used to take their side over Aryan and the boys, reveals Bhavana Pandey

Gauri Khan makes only a few appearances on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, but Bhavana Pandey describes her as the “crux” of their group’s friendship. Gauri, married to SRK, and Bhavana, married to Chunky Panday, share a long-standing bond, with their daughters, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday, having grown up together.

In a recent interview, Bhavana mentioned how SRK often coached them in sports and instilled in them the importance of healthy competition and also used to take girls' side over Aryan Khan and other boys.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Bhavana Pandey spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's influence on their children. She expressed her gratitude for the time her kids have spent around him, emphasizing that the lessons go beyond his celebrity status.

She highlighted how Shah Rukh’s role as a father to Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan has been exemplary, and how his interactions with her own children have been equally remarkable.

She added that Shah Rukh would often train Suhana, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor in sports. “Whatever free time he had, he wanted to train them, which was amazing. Sports, running, football, he used to do all the sports with the kids because I think he himself is a very active sporty person. Me and Chunky would get lazy for sports."

She added, "Shah Rukh taught them the art of being competitive in a healthy manner which was beautiful and he used to always take their side over Aryan and the boys."

Bhavana opened up about Gauri’s role in their group dynamics, describing her as the central figure in their friendship. She explained that while Gauri might appear the most detached, she is actually deeply connected to everyone.

Bhavana noted that although Gauri sometimes seems disinterested, she is often the one making plans for the group. Their gatherings frequently take place at Gauri’s home, and during their children’s younger years, her house became a regular meeting spot because of the garden, providing the kids with space to play and run around.

