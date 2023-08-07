Shah Rukh Khan teases with menacing NEW Jawan poster as release countdown begins, Internet can't keep calm

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is the most-awaited film of 2023. The anticipation surrounding the film has been growing strong every day since the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's collaboration. The Atlee directorial earlier dropped the Prevue and fans got a glimpse of all the important characters; from Nayanthara to Vijay Sethupathi. It fueled the anticipation and created havoc on social media. Now, with only a month to go for the movie, the filmmakers have begun the countdown by releasing a new poster of Jawan.

New poster of Jawan

A few minutes back, the makers dropped the latest poster of Atlee's directorial to delight fans who are waiting with bated breath for the film's release. The poster was dropped by the man himself on his official Instagram handle. It shows Shah Rukh Khan in his bald avatar, holding a gun. He wears a denim jacket on top of a tee shirt and black shades. Another of his avatar from the film, his bandaged look is also seen in the background. The caption for the poster reads, "Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH? #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Take a look at the latest Jawan poster below:

Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan's production house also uploaded the poster and wrote, "Ready to welcome Jawan in just a month? #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Last week, the makers of Jawan released the first song from the film. The track has been released in three different languages. It is titled Zinda Banda in Hindi, Vandha Edam in Tamil and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu. The song, composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, shows Shah Rukh Khan showcasing his energetic moves.

About Jawan

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The highly anticipated film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and ace filmmaker Atlee. It stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Earlier, posters of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati were released by the makers. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

