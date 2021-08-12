Shah Rukh Khan thanks Chak De India team for 'beautiful experience' as the film turns 14

Superstar is known for his iconic roles and his impeccable acting prowess. Among all his best roles and blockbuster movies, the 2007 release Chak De India has a different fan following courtesy the patriotic touch to the film. And as the movie clocked 14 years of release on August 10, SRK took a moment to thank the entire team of Chak De India.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal star took to Instagram shared a hazy selfie flaunting his stubble look and he wore a blue and black coloured hoodie. In the caption, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude towards the entire girl gang of the movie who played the role of the hockey team for making the movie a beautiful experience. He also thanked the makers for making him the ‘gunda’ that he was in the movie. “Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India for making the film such a beautiful experience. And #ShimitAmin, Adi, @yrf, #MirRanjanNegi, #JaideepSahni, @sudeepchatterjee.isc, @sukhwindersinghofficial and all involved with this labour of love for making me the ‘Gunda’ of the film,” he added.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s post:

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan was seen playing the role of Kabir Khan who was the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team. While the superstar had won millions of hearts with his stint in the movie, his character continues to rule the hearts. This was evident as Kabir Khan made to the Twitter trends of late after netizens had compared coach Sjoerd Marijine to SRK’s character after they had stormed into the semi finals in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

