Shah Rukh Khan thanks everyone for showering immense love on Pathaan; Fans say 'Waiting for Tiger VS Pathaan'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently on cloud nine! His recently released film Pathaan seems to be unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The audience was elated to see Shah Rukh and Salman Khan's reunion too. As Pathaan crossed the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office, Shah Rukh, on Wednesday evening, took to social media and thanked his fans for showering their love on it.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for loving Pathaan

Shah Rukh in his tweet also thanked the crew of Pathaan for their immense hard work, belief and dedication. He wrote, "ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the note, his fans were seen expressing love in the comments section. Others were seen commenting about his cameo in Salman and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. A fan wrote, "Waiting for Tiger VS Pathaan." Another fan wrote, "Yes, you absolutely nailed it with Pathaan. Keep entertaining us like this only. We felt more lucky nd happy that we were able to see you on big screen again after such a long gap. We missed you."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is all set to shoot for his part in Tiger 3 soon. Reportedly, SRK and Salman will shoot in Mumbai by end-April. Other details have been kept under wraps as of now. Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films of this year. It is slated to release on Diwali 2023.

Work front

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen on the big screen soon. He has Jawan alongside Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. King Khan is also a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police arrests two men for trespassing Mannat: 'They hid in Shah Rukh Khan's makeup room for 8 hours'