Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for birthday wishes with heartfelt post: ‘I live in a dream of your love’

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar kickstarted his 58th birthday celebrations in style, with a meeting with his fans outside Mannat. The Pathaan star, who is overwhelmed with all the love and birthday wishes he received from the fans and well-wishes from the thousands who were gathered outside, took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and penned a heartfelt note.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for all the birthday love

After meeting the fans outside Mannat at 12 AM on his birthday (November 2, 2023), Shah Rukh Khan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude for all the love. "It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit," wrote King Khan in his post.

"I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it," further added the superstar, hinting at the release of the much-awaited official teaser of his next outing Dunki, and more meetings with his beloved fans.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's X (formerly Twitter) post, below:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Farah Khan shares glimpse from Mannat as Shah Rukh Khan heads out to greet fans on his birthday