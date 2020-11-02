Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for helping needy on his B’day: Can’t be lover boy like me without spreading love

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to thank fans for all the lovely birthday wishes. He acknowledged the good work done by his fans on his special day and expressed gratitude to them via a video message.

Bollywood superstar is celebrating his 55th birthday today. He is currently in Dubai with his family as his cricket team Kolata Knight Riders is playing IPL matches. To make his day more special, King Khan’s fans and colleagues from the industry poured in several birthday wishes for him on social media. Now, on Monday evening, the actor took to social media to thank fans for all the lovely wishes. He has also posted a video on his Twitter handle.

In a video, SRK can be heard saying thanks to fans for doing great charitable work on his birthday. He said, “Hi everybody. This is to thank you all for the wonderful wishes I have been getting on social media. How much love you guys are spreading, especially SRK Universe, Team SRK FC, SRK Chennai FB, SRK Warriors, SRK Fan Association and others. To all of you, you know who I mean. All loving fans and boys and girls. More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now. The PPE kits you have been sending, blood donations that have been happening, going and helping out people everywhere. This is the most wonderful work that we can do because you can’t be a lover boy like me without spreading love. So thank you all of you for spreading the love from far, near and through whatever resources we have. I love you all. Inshallah, next year we will all get together and have a bigger, better party. 56 is better than 55. I miss you all. A big hug to all.”

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video message:

Thank you all... hope to see you soon again. Stay safe... Love always! pic.twitter.com/oSw7qLP6bE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

Earlier, during a Twitter interaction with fans, he asked them not to gather outside his house Mannat on his birthday due to the ongoing pandemic.

And his fans actually followed his words, they have not gathered outside his house today. They have been distributing PPE kits, donating blood and more. They even hosted a virtual birthday celebration where people from all across the world joined and wished King Khan on his special day.

