Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for 'making Pathaan so wonderful': I think the 2nd best line in the film...

Shah Rukh Khan , who returned to the big screens after four years, has set the theatres on fire with his latest release, Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Right from day one, Pathaan has managed to make and break several records. The film was released on January 25th and in just five days, it has entered the 500 crore club worldwide. Today, to celebrate the success of Pathaan, Khan along with Deepika and John were seen attending the first press meet in Mumbai. The trio spoke about working with each other and setting new box office records from day one. Shah Rukh was also seen thanking Salman Khan, who has a special appearance in the film.

Apart from Shah Rukh and John's face-off scenes and high-octane stunts, and his chemistry with Deepika, the audience loved watching him reuniting with Salman. The duo, who is now a part of YRF's spy universe, was seen enjoying their Karan Arjun moment on the big screen. Their hilarious banter has left the audience mighty impressed. During the press meet, King Khan couldn't hold himself back as he thanked Salman for his contribution. He even said that a dialogue said by Salman is the 'second best line in the film'.

Expressing gratitude for Salman, SRK said, "One person who is not here, I think all of us love him more than anyone can, Bhai is not here, thank you Salman for making this film so wonderful. I think the second best line in the film is 'painkiller hai, chewing gum nahi'. Fantastic lines!" He was further seen reacting to his fans hooting and cheering out loud. He confidently said, "Sab karenge, aaram se sab karenge. Sabr se kaam lo. Abhi toh wapas aaya hu, abhi kahin nahi jaa raha." On hearing this, his fans cheered for him even louder. Have a look: