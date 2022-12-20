Shah Rukh Khan: The 'only' Indian star to feature on Empire’s 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List

Shah Rukh Khan has been featured on Empire’s 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List. The King of Hearts once again proved that he is the 'Badshaah of Bollywood' for a reason, as he became the ONLY Indian star to receive this remarkable honour alongside the likes of Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Viola Davis, Robert De Niro, Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Portman, and Heath Ledger among others.

Here’s how the Empire list was consolidated. The magazine apparently asked readers to vote for their favourite best actors of all time, aka, “the silver-screen stars that always deliver, that have changed the game, and whose distinctive talents can never be replicated.”

Among Shah Rukh Khan’s notable works and roles were mentioned Devdas Mukherjee (Devdas), Rizwan Khan (My Name Is Khan), Rahul Khanna (Kuch Kuch Hota Hain), and Mohan Bhargava (Swades). In honour of SRK’s range and talent, the magazine wrote, “Ms. Marvel’s favourite movie star has a career that has now spanned four decades of near unbroken hits, and a fanbase of pretty much billions. You don’t do that without outrageous amounts of charisma and absolute mastery of your craft. Comfortable in almost every genre going, there’s pretty much nothing he can’t do.”

A few moments back, Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s long-time manager took to her Instagram space and shared the wonderful news with fans. Sharing a screenshot of SRK’s feature, Pooja wrote in the caption, “@imsrk on the Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time… the only Indian… doing us proud always! (high-five emoji)”. Needless to say, fans are absolutely ecstatic and they took to the comments section to express the same. One fan wrote, “We stan the greatest idol in this whole world (black heart emoji)”, while another said, “Pride of India (red heart emoji)”. We agree!

