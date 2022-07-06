Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘timeless classic’ in latest PIC shared by his manager; Fans say ‘aa raha hai Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan gets all his fans crazy for him. Be it looking at him on the silver screen or looking at his picture on social media, fans always go gaga over King Khan. Well, his manager Pooja Dadlani makes sure to keep treating SRK’s fans with amazing pictures of the actors from time to time. Today too she shared an old gem. Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh looking handsome as ever, Pooja called him a timeless classic and we bet fans cannot agree more.

It is a monochrome picture of Shah Rukh Khan sitting on a stool. He can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt that he paired with cargo pants. His eyes do a lot of talking and the way he looks towards the camera is dreamy. Sharing this picture of King Khan, Pooja wrote, “In a world full of Trends… A Timeless Classic!” Taking to the comments section fans could not stop praising the actor. Richa Chadha too commented with a lovestruck emoji and wrote, ‘haye’.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s picture:

Meanwhile, on the work front Shah Rukh Khan will eb seen in Pathaan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, he will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. Talking about Pathaan, SRK spilt beans about the trailer release date of the movie and stated that it is likely to be out in November or December this year. Interestingly, King Khan is quite thrilled about being a part of Pathaan. “When we started shooting Pathaan, it was a lot of fun. It’s an action film, I have some wonderful co-actors Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Ashutosh Rana. It’s the kind of film I always wanted to do for 30 years. I have always thought of myself as somebody who could do some cool action stuff,” SRK was quoted saying. Pathaan is slated to hit the screens on January 25 next year.

