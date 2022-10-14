Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Revisiting Bollywood star's grand Diwali parties over the years

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner. This year, Diwali or Deepavali will be celebrated on Monday, October 24. COVID-19 has changed the way we used to celebrate any occasion, however, now the country is gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights Diwali yet again just like old times. Like every year and like everyone, B-town is also geared up to celebrate the festival of lights in their own style. Now, ahead of Diwali, we have decided to revisit some of the most popular and biggest Bollywood Diwali parties hosted by celebrities. A look at popular Bollywood Diwali parties:

1. Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are known for their lavish Diwali parties. The couple celebrates the festival in full swing. Every year, celebrities arrive at SRK and Gauri's bungle Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai, in their best ethnic attire. It steals everyone's attention and the inside pictures take the internet by storm. Recently, Gauri spilled the beans on what Diwali is going to be like for her and her family- Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan this year. Talking to NDTV, Gauri said she is looking forward to celebrating Diwali this year. Their residence will be filled with loads of lights and extra sparkle. She also said that she always looks forward to just the family being together and celebrating something and looking forward to something. "If nothing else, just having loads of sweets in the house, gaining some weight, and playing cards. It’s just fun being with the family and decorating the house so, I am looking forward to that," Gauri said. In 2018, the party was graced by biggies such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, among others.

2. Amitabh Bachchan The Bachchans- Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for years now been hosting a grand Diwali bash. They are known for their lavish Diwali parties, which take place every year at their residence Jalsa in Mumbai. Many of their friends and colleagues from the film fraternity arrive at the star-studded party. In 2019, many stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Twinkle Khanna, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif and many others. Neeta and Mukesh Ambani were present at the do as well. We are eagerly waiting to see the Bachchans and other celebrities in all the glitz and glamour.

3. Karan Johar Filmmaker Karan Johar also hosts a star-studded Diwali bash at his house. In 2019, several Bollywood stars associated with Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions gathered for the annual Diwali puja at the office. Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi were also present at the event. However, in 2020, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker organised a much smaller, more cosy party with just a handful of friends which saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and others in presence.

4. Anil Kapoor Every year, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor host a grand party at their Juhu residence which is attended by many Bollywood biggies. The Diwali 2021 bash at Anil's residence saw his family members like Arjun Kapoor his girlfriend Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Boney Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others were seen glammed up in Indian attires.