Shah Rukh Khan to appear on Koffee With Karan? Karan Johar REVEALS he catches up with him every day

The much-talked-about and entertaining program, Koffee with Karan, has returned for its eighth season. Amidst the weekly buzz surrounding the show, followers express a longing for Shah Rukh Khan's presence, who was last featured in the fifth season alongside Alia Bhatt. Since then, the iconic actor has been notably absent from subsequent seasons.

In a recent event, the show's host was questioned about inviting SRK back and when the audience might expect his return.

Karan Johar plans to invite Shah Rukh Khan to the show when the timing feels right

At a Mumbai event, Karan Johar provided insights into the possibility of Shah Rukh Khan gracing his show as a guest. Johar emphasized that Shah Rukh, being a megastar, has rightfully earned the privilege to choose when and what to speak.

The director of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai acknowledged that he could ask King Khan for favors, as Khan had never refused him before. However, Johar admitted he hadn't made the request for Khan to appear on the show. The reason being that he didn't want to put the Pathaan actor in a position where he might feel compelled to decline. Johar explained his cautious approach, emphasizing that he selectively makes requests, highlighting the significant role Khan plays in his life as a family, an older brother, and someone of great importance.

Advertisement

KJo mentioned that SRK knows when the right time is, and he will approach him then. Johar expressed confidence that when Khan speaks, it will be extraordinary, as Khan is unparalleled in interviews, a wizard of words on global and national platforms. Johar praised Khan as an emperor both on and off-screen, with widespread love for the person he is beyond cinema.

"I don't miss him that way because I have Koffee with Karan with him every night. Almost every evening, Shah Rukh, Gauri, his family, and I meet. I'm having those conversations. I understand why you might miss him, but I'm satiated because he's a big, huge part of my existence," Johar concluded.

Karan Johar's work front

The filmmaker's latest directorial project, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, received both critical acclaim and commercial success. This marked his return to directing after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, coinciding with his 25th year as a director.

Additionally, Johar has a diverse lineup of production ventures, including projects with Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and a C Sankaran Nair biopic. Johar recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where Kill was screened.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan patiently waits for security check at Mumbai airport; fans react